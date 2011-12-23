WARSAW Dec 23 German energy group RWE
is seeking advisers to sell its Polish business as
part of the group's divestment plan, daily Puls Biznesu reported
on Friday without naming its sources.
The company's Polish spokeswoman Iwona Jarzebska told the
paper it would not comment on speculations, but added that
"Poland is an important market for RWE."
Hit hard by Germany's speedier-than-planned decision to exit
nuclear power, RWE has so far excluded its Polish assets from a
multi-billion euro divestment plan.
The group would follow the lead of its Swedish rival
Vattenfall, which earlier this year sold its Polish
business to local companies PGNiG and Tauron
for 6.56 billion zlotys ($1.93 billion) in cash, with an
additional 1.5 billion zlotys in dividend and debt.
Sources told Reuters earlier this year that RWE local assets
-- mainly RWE Polska, and the RWE Stoen Operator running the
Warsaw electricity network -- might be put on the block if RWE
struggles to achieve its ambitious cash target, putting a value
of about 700 million euros on the businesses.
RWE, laden with debt after spending more than 10 billion
euros on takeovers in the past three years, is selling 11
billion euros ($14.4 billion) worth of assets and raised 2.1
billion euros selling shares.
($1 = 0.7654 euros)
($1 = 3.3956 Polish zlotys)
(Reporting by Adrian Krajewski; Editing by Hans-Juergen Peters)