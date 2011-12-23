WARSAW Dec 23 German energy group RWE is seeking advisers to sell its Polish business as part of the group's divestment plan, daily Puls Biznesu reported on Friday without naming its sources.

The company's Polish spokeswoman Iwona Jarzebska told the paper it would not comment on speculations, but added that "Poland is an important market for RWE."

Hit hard by Germany's speedier-than-planned decision to exit nuclear power, RWE has so far excluded its Polish assets from a multi-billion euro divestment plan.

The group would follow the lead of its Swedish rival Vattenfall, which earlier this year sold its Polish business to local companies PGNiG and Tauron for 6.56 billion zlotys ($1.93 billion) in cash, with an additional 1.5 billion zlotys in dividend and debt.

Sources told Reuters earlier this year that RWE local assets -- mainly RWE Polska, and the RWE Stoen Operator running the Warsaw electricity network -- might be put on the block if RWE struggles to achieve its ambitious cash target, putting a value of about 700 million euros on the businesses.

RWE, laden with debt after spending more than 10 billion euros on takeovers in the past three years, is selling 11 billion euros ($14.4 billion) worth of assets and raised 2.1 billion euros selling shares. ($1 = 0.7654 euros) ($1 = 3.3956 Polish zlotys) (Reporting by Adrian Krajewski; Editing by Hans-Juergen Peters)