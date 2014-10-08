WARSAW Oct 8 Poland's Foreign Minister Grzegorz
Schetyna hinted on Wednesday that he would drop his bid for the
party leadership, a role traditionally twinned with the
premiership, signalling a truce between the ruling Civic
Platform (PO) party's main factions.
Schetyna said on Sept. 10 that he would run for the party
leadership following the departure of former prime minister and
PO leader, Donald Tusk, for a top job in Brussels.
Nine days later, Prime Minister Ewa Kopacz brought Schetyna
into her new government to try to neutralise any potential
challenge.
"There are three election campaigns ahead of us ... A
premature party leader elections would only weaken the party
today," Schetyna told Rzeczpospolita daily.
"There is a common agreement that the party leader elections
should take place after the parliamentary elections, that is
after November 2015," Schetyna was quoted as saying.
Tusk's appointment as President of European Council, while
boosting support in opinion polls for PO, also created tensions
within the pary, with various factions fighting to fill the
power vacuum created by his departure.
