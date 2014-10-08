WARSAW Oct 8 Poland's Foreign Minister Grzegorz Schetyna hinted on Wednesday that he would drop his bid for the party leadership, a role traditionally twinned with the premiership, signalling a truce between the ruling Civic Platform (PO) party's main factions.

Schetyna said on Sept. 10 that he would run for the party leadership following the departure of former prime minister and PO leader, Donald Tusk, for a top job in Brussels.

Nine days later, Prime Minister Ewa Kopacz brought Schetyna into her new government to try to neutralise any potential challenge.

"There are three election campaigns ahead of us ... A premature party leader elections would only weaken the party today," Schetyna told Rzeczpospolita daily.

"There is a common agreement that the party leader elections should take place after the parliamentary elections, that is after November 2015," Schetyna was quoted as saying.

Tusk's appointment as President of European Council, while boosting support in opinion polls for PO, also created tensions within the pary, with various factions fighting to fill the power vacuum created by his departure.