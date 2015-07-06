WARSAW, July 6 U.S. media group Scripps Networks Interactive said on Monday it intended to make a tender offer for shares of Polish broadcaster TVN, offering 20 zlotys ($5.27) per share, to gain full control over the firm.

The company agreed in March to buy a 52.7 percent controlling stake in TVN from financial holding firm ITI and French media firm Vivendi's Canal+.

Scripps plans to increase its stake in TVN to 100 percent of shares as the result of the tender and is considering delisting the broadcaster from the Warsaw bourse.

TVN's shares closed at 19.55 zlotys on Friday. ($1 = 3.7984 zlotys) (Reporting by Agnieszka Barteczko; Editing by Wiktor Szary)