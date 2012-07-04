Saudi oil pipeline leak causes one death, three injuries - newspaper
DUBAI, Feb 18 An oil leak in a Saudi Aramco pipeline in eastern Saudi Arabia caused one death and three injuries, a Saudi newspaper said on Saturday.
WARSAW, July 4 A consortium of several state-controlled Polish companies agreed on Wednesday to spend 1.7 billion zlotys ($510.5 million) on joint exploration and extraction of shale gas, which Poland hopes will help diversify its energy sources.
The group of companies that will work together in three locations is made of Poland's gas monopoly PGNiG, copper miner KGHM and three largest utilities -- PGE , Tauron and Enea. ($1 = 3.3301 Polish zlotys) (Reporting by Maciej Onoszko and Pawel Bernat, writing by Chris Borowski)
DUBAI, Feb 18 An oil leak in a Saudi Aramco pipeline in eastern Saudi Arabia caused one death and three injuries, a Saudi newspaper said on Saturday.
MUNICH, Feb 18 Germany, France, Russia and Ukraine agreed on Saturday to use their influence to implement a ceasefire and the withdrawal of heavy weapons from Monday in eastern Ukraine.
MUNICH, Feb 18 Ukraine's Foreign Minister Pavlo Klimkin said on Saturday that he was "not at all" happy with the result of talks with Germany, France and Russia in Munich aimed at putting an end to fighting between Ukrainian forces and Russian-backed separatists.