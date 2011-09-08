KRYNICA, Poland, Sept 8 Poland plans special
regulations for shale gas production including fees or even
mandatory participation of the state in output in order to
safeguard its budgetary interests, a deputy treasury minister
said on Thursday.
Mikolaj Budzanowski said special legislation aimed at
keeping gas prices low and securing budgetary inflows could be
approved next year.
"Poland's interests could be protected through (special)
taxes or fees or the state's stake in gas production from
licences," Budzanowski told a seminar during an economic forum
in Krynica.
Poland is seen as a prospective market for unconventional
gas production with already 90 exploration licenses awarded with
the sector's giants like Chevron and ExxonMobil
amongst interested parties.
However, the licenses only cover exploration and the
companies will have to seek a deal with the government again
when they want to switch to production.
On Wednesday gas monopoly PGNiG said it had seen
gas flows from one of its shale gas test drills in northern
Poland, but added the field's profitability could be estimated
in 2012 at the earliest.
Polish media has speculated that large scale production from
shale gas could start in five years, earlier than expected.
According to a recent study by the U.S. Energy Information
Administration, Poland's technically recoverable reserves of
shale gas are the biggest in Europe at an estimated 5.3 trillion
cubic metres.
(Reporting by Gabi Baczynska, writing by Patryk Wasilewski;
editing by Jason Neely)