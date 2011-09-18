WARSAW, Sept 18 Poland may begin commercial
shale gas production as soon as 2014, helping to reduce its
energy reliance on Russia, Prime Minister Donald Tusk said on
Sunday.
Poland is seen as a prospective market for unconventional
gas production, with 90 exploration licences awarded and the
likes of Chevron and ExxonMobil among interested
parties.
"With moderated optimism we think that in 2014 there will be
commercial extraction, so really just around the corner," Tusk
said.
He added that by 2035, Poland, which relies almost entirely
on gas from Russia, may be able to mainly use its own source.
Decreasing Poland's energy dependence on its eastern
neighbour has been a goal for its governments and often an issue
in election campaigns. The country holds an election on Oct. 9.
Poland, the European Union's largest ex-communist member,
also hopes to capitalise on some of the income from shale gas
production through taxes and licences.
According to a recent study by the U.S. Energy Information
Administration, Poland's technically recoverable reserves of
shale gas are the biggest in Europe, at an estimated 5.3
trillion cubic metres.
(Reporting by Chris Borowski)