WARSAW Feb 22 Poland may tax shale gas
production as of 2015, an official said on Wednesday, as the
country hopes future extraction of the commodity would generate
fresh state budget revenues on top of boosting its energy
security.
Poland granted more than 100 exploration permits, issuing
them to global majors such as Chevron and Exxon Mobil
, after a U.S. agency estimated the country could have
Europe's largest shale gas reserves of some 5.3 trillion cubic
metres.
Though that has not been confirmed yet, Warsaw is already
drafting legislation applicable should the shale drive move into
a production phase.
"Commercial extraction may be possible as of 2015, so we can
preliminarily target that date as one when the tax could start
functioning," Deputy Finance Minister Maciej Grabowski told a
conference.
"The goal is to provide a predictable environment for
investors," he added.
Prime Minister Donald Tusk's government has high hopes for
shale gas to help Poland lower its reliance on the
highly-polluting coal as well as on Russian gas, thereby
improving the security of its energy supplies and improving its
energy mix.
Tusk wants shale gas to flow as early as 2014 and his
centrist cabinet has recently obliged several state-owned
companies to make shale gas investment a key priority.
Poland's gas monopoly PGNiG said in January it
would work with the country's largest copper miner KGHM
and two top utilities PGE and Tauron
, all state-owned, exploring for shale gas.
Separately, Exxon also said last month its two shale wells
in Poland had not found commercial quantities of gas, prompting
Gazprom Europe's largest gas supplier, to say European
shale was an "illusion".
(Reporting by Pawel Sobczak, writing by Maciej Onoszko and
Gabriela Baczynska; editing by Keiron Henderson)