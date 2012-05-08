* No plan to echo Czech move to plan moratorium

* To develop shale gas to gain more independence from Russia

May 8 Poland has no plans to follow the example of several European countries that introduced moratoriums on shale gas exploration and will continue its efforts to tap unconventional energy sources to limit its dependence on costly Russian supplies.

The Czech Republic said on Monday it was planning a two-year moratorium on granting licences for shale gas exploration to put required legislation in place.

Countries like France and Bulgaria have already halted exploration due to environmental concerns related to a drilling method known as fracking, which uses large amounts of fresh water and chemicals to extract shale gas.

"The government is not planning any shale gas moratorium," Tomasz Arabski, the head of the prime minister's office, told a news conference on Tuesday before a government sitting.

Poland has granted more than 100 exploration licences to its state-controlled companies as well as global majors such as Chevron and Exxon Mobil. It has estimated its shale reserves at 346 billion to 768 billion cubic metres (bcm).

The country has so far strongly pushed the companies it controls to join forces and explore its shale gas deposits. It expects first shale gas production at the turn of 2014 and 2015.

(Reporting by Dagmara Leszkowicz; writing by Maciej Onoszko; editing by James Jukwey)