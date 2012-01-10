WARSAW Jan 10 Polish internal security
agency ABW on Tuesday detained seven people, including state
officials, suspected of bribery related to the granting of shale
gas exploration licences.
Shale gas development in Poland is attracting keen interest
after a U.S. study showed it could have the biggest reserves in
Europe, amounting to some 5.3 trillion cubic metres of
recoverable gas.
"The seven people include three Environment Ministry
officials, one from the Polish Geological Institute and three
businessmen representing companies holding licences for shale
gas exploration," ABW said in a statement. The agency did not
name the companies.
Technological innovation has made accessible large resources
of so-called unconventional gas, notably from shale - soft,
finely stratified sedimentary rock.
Warsaw has granted more than 100 exploration permits and
hopes to start producing shale gas in 2014, looking forward to
a fresh source of budget revenues and reduced dependence on
imports of gas from Russia.
The prospects of developing a shale gas market in Poland has
attracted global heavyweights such as Chevron, Exxon
Mobil and Marathon Oil to operate alongside
local companies PGNiG, Lotos and PKN Orlen
.
(Reporting by Maciej Onoszko; Editing by Gabriela Baczynska and
Anthony Barker)