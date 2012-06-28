WARSAW, June 28 Polish gas monopoly PGNiG , copper miner KGHM and three state-controlled utilities will sign an agreement next week to cooperate on shale gas exploration efforts, Treasury Minister Mikolaj Budzanowski said on Thursday.

PGNiG, which holds 15 licences to explore for shale in Poland, is in talks with KGHM and the country's largest utilities - PGE, Tauron and Enea.

"The agreement should be finalised next week," Budzanowski, who oversees state assets, told broadcaster TVN CNBC.

The government has urged companies to invest in shale gas exploration as it seeks to reduce its dependence on coal, which is more polluting, and on gas imports from Russia.

Poland had high hopes for domestic shale gas after a 2011 study by the U.S. Energy Information Association estimated its reserves at 5.3 trillion cubic metres, enough to cover domestic demand for around three centuries.

In its own study published this year, Poland pegged its recoverable shale gas reserves at a much lower 346 billion to 768 billion cubic metres, although that level was still enough to encourage investment.

The country's shale future suffered another blow earlier this month when U.S. oil major ExxonMobil announced it would pull out of exploration projects in Poland. (Reporting by Pawel Bernat, Writing by Maciej Onoszko; Editing by Michael Kahn and Keiron Henderson)