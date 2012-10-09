* Law keenly awaited by shale gas investors
* Publication postponed in past few months
* Firms including Chevron, Marathon hold licenses
WARSAW, Oct 9 Poland's government will approve a
long-awaited new shale gas draft law next week, hoping to
provide a stable legal environment for investors interested in
exploring the reserves, Prime Minister Donald Tusk said on
Tuesday.
Poland, which hopes tapping into previously inaccessible
shale gas reserves will reduce its reliance on costly gas
supplies from Russia, has postponed the publication of the law
several times in the past few months.
"The assumptions are ready. We will be approving this draft
at the government's sitting next week," Tusk said at a news
conference.
The draft law will then need to be passed by parliament.
Tusk said the draft required striking a balance between
ensuring state control and a fair distribution of the cash
generated from shale gas, and keeping the rules liberal enough
to attract private investors.
Piotr Wozniak, deputy environment minister responsible for
the draft bill, said last week Poland wanted the law to go into
force next year, but added that it would be best if a shale gas
tax waited until at least 2016.
Poland relies on Russia's Gazprom for over half of
the gas it consumes. Warsaw wants commercial production of shale
gas to start as soon as possible so it can limit this
dependence.
The shale gas law is eagerly awaited by companies holding
shale gas exploration licences including Chevron and
Marathon Oil, as well as Polish companies such as PGNiG
and PKN Orlen.
Poland granted 111 shale exploration licences even as other
countries, including France and Bulgaria, halted shale
exploration pending further environmental studies.
Poland had high hopes for shale after a study by the U.S.
Energy Information Association in 2011 estimated Polish reserves
at 5.3 trillion cubic metres, enough to cover domestic demand
for some 300 years.
But estimated reserves were slashed to about a tenth of that
in a government report published in March.