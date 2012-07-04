Saudi oil pipeline leak causes one death, three injuries - newspaper
DUBAI, Feb 18 An oil leak in a Saudi Aramco pipeline in eastern Saudi Arabia caused one death and three injuries, a Saudi newspaper said on Saturday.
WARSAW, July 4 Poland's gas monopoly PGNiG , copper miner KGHM and utilities PGE , Tauron and Enea will spend up to 1.5 billion zlotys ($450.44 million) on shale gas development by 2015, the Treasury Minister said on Wednesday.
Mikolaj Budzanowski told Polskie Radio the funds would cover exploration and the construction of three shale gas mines in Poland. ($1=3.3301 Polish zlotys) (Reporting by Maciej Onoszko;Editing by Clarence Fernandez)
MUNICH, Feb 18 Germany, France, Russia and Ukraine agreed on Saturday to use their influence to implement a ceasefire and the withdrawal of heavy weapons from Monday in eastern Ukraine.
MUNICH, Feb 18 Ukraine's Foreign Minister Pavlo Klimkin said on Saturday that he was "not at all" happy with the result of talks with Germany, France and Russia in Munich aimed at putting an end to fighting between Ukrainian forces and Russian-backed separatists.