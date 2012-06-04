* State operator PERN to develop shale crude pipelines
* Plan to be part of updated strategy due Aug-Sept
* Polish shale crude so far overshadowed by shale gas
prospects
WARSAW, June 4 Polish oil pipeline operator PERN
wants to build pipelines to carry crude oil that could flow from
the country's potentially lucrative shale reserves, the
state-controlled company's chief executive was quoted as saying
on Monday.
PERN's plans to build crude oil pipelines will be part of a
strategy the operator will make public in August or September,
local daily Dziennik Gazeta Prawna reported.
"We have such plans in our heads. But the issue of shale
crude is completely new to us, so projects of this kind are not
yet ready," Marcin Moskalewicz was quoted saying in the
newspaper.
Poland's estimated shale crude reserves have been
overshadowed by potentially vast shale gas resources, which the
coal-reliant European Union member is keen to exploit to
diversify imports away from costly Russian supplies.
Earlier this year, Poland estimated its recoverable shale
gas reserves at between 346 billion and 768 billion cubic
metres, far less than the U.S. Energy Information Association's
estimate of 5.3 trillion, but still enough to encourage
investment.
The report by the country's geological institute PGI also
put Poland's shale crude reserves at between 215 and 268 million
tonnes, more than 10 times the country's known conventional oil
deposits and enough to cover its total oil consumption for more
than a decade.
PERN is responsible for operating Poland's network of oil
pipelines and for transporting Russian crude to Polish
refineries owned by PKN Orlen and Lotos, and
further to Germany. In May it launched a tender for the
construction of a crude oil terminal in the Baltic port of
Gdansk.
(Reporting by Maciej Onoszko; Editing by Michael Kahn and David
Holmes)