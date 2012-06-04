* State operator PERN to develop shale crude pipelines

* Plan to be part of updated strategy due Aug-Sept

* Polish shale crude so far overshadowed by shale gas prospects

WARSAW, June 4 Polish oil pipeline operator PERN wants to build pipelines to carry crude oil that could flow from the country's potentially lucrative shale reserves, the state-controlled company's chief executive was quoted as saying on Monday.

PERN's plans to build crude oil pipelines will be part of a strategy the operator will make public in August or September, local daily Dziennik Gazeta Prawna reported.

"We have such plans in our heads. But the issue of shale crude is completely new to us, so projects of this kind are not yet ready," Marcin Moskalewicz was quoted saying in the newspaper.

Poland's estimated shale crude reserves have been overshadowed by potentially vast shale gas resources, which the coal-reliant European Union member is keen to exploit to diversify imports away from costly Russian supplies.

Earlier this year, Poland estimated its recoverable shale gas reserves at between 346 billion and 768 billion cubic metres, far less than the U.S. Energy Information Association's estimate of 5.3 trillion, but still enough to encourage investment.

The report by the country's geological institute PGI also put Poland's shale crude reserves at between 215 and 268 million tonnes, more than 10 times the country's known conventional oil deposits and enough to cover its total oil consumption for more than a decade.

PERN is responsible for operating Poland's network of oil pipelines and for transporting Russian crude to Polish refineries owned by PKN Orlen and Lotos, and further to Germany. In May it launched a tender for the construction of a crude oil terminal in the Baltic port of Gdansk. (Reporting by Maciej Onoszko; Editing by Michael Kahn and David Holmes)