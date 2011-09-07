* Gets promising gas flows on shale gas license
* Will know more about profitability in 2012
* Talks to Chevron, Marathon on potential license stake
KRYNICA, Poland, Sept 7 Poland's gas monopoly
PGNiG has seen some gas flows from one of its shale
gas licences in northern Poland, PGNiG deputy head Miroslaw
Szkaluba told Reuters on Wednesday.
Szkaluba said PGNiG, which holds most of the unconventional
natural gas exploration licenses in Poland, is in talks with
Chevron and Marathon over potential partnership in
licenses.
"Last week, we finished the fracturing process and on
Saturday we recorded gas flows. We know it is there and is very
pure," Szkaluba told Reuters.
"We are talking to foreign partners like Chevron and
Marathon about diversifying exploration risk, which could be
made through a swap in licence stakes."
PGNiG will carry out two more test drills at the site and
will be in a better position to evaluate profitability of the
field in 2012, he added.
Polish media has speculated that large scale production from
shale gas could start in five years, earlier than expected.
According to a recent study by the U.S. Energy Information
Administration, Poland's technically recoverable reserves of
shale gas are the biggest in Europe at an estimated 5.3 trillion
cubic metres.
(Reporting by Gabi Baczynska, writing by Patryk Wasilewski;
editing by Keiron Henderson)