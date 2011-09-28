KRAKOW, Poland, Sept 28 Poland's top oil refiner PKN Orlen plans to take another step in its quest for unconventional gas by drilling two wells by the end of the year, the head of Orlen Upstream told Reuters on Wednesday.

Wieslaw Prugar said that the company, whose core activities focus on refining oil and production of petrochemical products, would next year proceed with horizontal drilling and fracturing processes.

"We will start drilling the first well soon and for this year we also plan another vertical well. We would like to finish both of them this year, but that depends on weather conditions," Prugar told Reuters.

"In early 2012 we will start horizontal drilling and start fracturing process," he added.

At the moment PKN Orlen holds eight unconventional gas licenses in Poland which it acquired in a move to develop its upstream operations aiming to better balance its activities between upstream and downstream segments.

Poland has awarded over 90 licenses for the exploration of unconventional gas with heavyweights like Exxon Mobil or Chevron interested in investing alongside local players like PGNiG .

According to a recent study by the U.S. Energy Information Administration, Poland's technically recoverable reserves of shale gas are the biggest in Europe at an estimated 5.3 trillion cubic metres. (Reporting by Patryk Wasilewski)