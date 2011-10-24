SYCZYN, Poland Oct 24 Top Polish refiner PKN
Orlen will spend 500 million zlotys ($159 mln) over
the next two years on shale gas exploration in Poland as it
tries to build up its oil and gas production, head of PKN's
upstream business said on Monday.
Wieslaw Prugar added that PKN was also interested in buying
a stake in an oilfield in Egypt that is already producing oil.
"First stage will include drilling six wells at a cost of
about 500 million zlotys ... By end-2012 we plan to carry out
four wells and two more in 2013," Prugar said.
PKN, which on Monday started drilling its first well, holds
eight licenses on its own and one additional license together
with gas monopoly PGNiG .
In September Prugar told Reuters the refiner planned to
drill two wells this year.
Poland has awarded over 100 licenses for the exploration of
unconventional gas as of Oct. 1, with heavyweights such as Exxon
Mobil and Chevron interested in investing
alongside local players such as PGNiG.
According to a recent study by the U.S. Energy Information
Administration, Poland's technically recoverable reserves of
shale gas are the biggest in Europe at an estimated 5.3 trillion
cubic metres.
So far three companies announced they hit some shale gas
deposits, but no details have yet been made public.
($1 = 3.152 Polish Zlotys)
(Reporting by Pawel Bernat, writing by Patryk Wasilewski,
editing by Jane Baird)