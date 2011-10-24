SYCZYN, Poland Oct 24 Top Polish refiner PKN Orlen will spend 500 million zlotys ($159 mln) over the next two years on shale gas exploration in Poland as it tries to build up its oil and gas production, head of PKN's upstream business said on Monday.

Wieslaw Prugar added that PKN was also interested in buying a stake in an oilfield in Egypt that is already producing oil.

"First stage will include drilling six wells at a cost of about 500 million zlotys ... By end-2012 we plan to carry out four wells and two more in 2013," Prugar said.

PKN, which on Monday started drilling its first well, holds eight licenses on its own and one additional license together with gas monopoly PGNiG .

In September Prugar told Reuters the refiner planned to drill two wells this year.

Poland has awarded over 100 licenses for the exploration of unconventional gas as of Oct. 1, with heavyweights such as Exxon Mobil and Chevron interested in investing alongside local players such as PGNiG.

According to a recent study by the U.S. Energy Information Administration, Poland's technically recoverable reserves of shale gas are the biggest in Europe at an estimated 5.3 trillion cubic metres.

So far three companies announced they hit some shale gas deposits, but no details have yet been made public. ($1 = 3.152 Polish Zlotys) (Reporting by Pawel Bernat, writing by Patryk Wasilewski, editing by Jane Baird)