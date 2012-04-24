WARSAW, April 24 Poland needs to be clear on its shale gas potential by 2019 to let its gas monopoly PGNiG decide on future supplies from Russia's giant Gazprom beyond the current deal expiring 2022, PGNiG head was quoted on Tuesday as saying.

Poland, the largest economy in the eastern wing of the European Union, is eager to develop shale industry on its soil as it is struggling to modernise its coal-intensive economy and curb its reliance on Russian gas supplies.

"It's very important that by 2019, that is three years before the Gazprom contract expires, we know how much shale we are able to produce domestically from conventional sources and, first and foremost, shale gas," tabloid Super Express daily quoted Grazyna Piotrowska-Oliwa as saying.

"Then we will have to make a decision on what next with imported gas," the newly-elected chief executive told a Super Express debate on Apr.13, according to the paper.

Poland has granted more than 100 exploration licences to its state-controlled companies as well as global majors such as Chevron or Exxon Mobil as it estimates its shale reserves at 346 to 768 bcm.

The EU's largest ex-communist member consumes 14 bcm of gas annually with imports at nearly 10 bcm, most of it from Russia. (Reporting by Gabriela Baczynska; editing by James Jukwey)