* Enea joins PGNiG, PGE, KGHM and Tauron in shale talks
* Deadline for details of co-op extended until end-June
(Releads with state companies shale cooperation, adds detail)
WARSAW, April 24 Poland's No. 3 utility Enea
has joined a group of state-controlled companies
looking to invest in shale gas development, gas delivery
monopoly PGNiG said on Tuesday.
PGNiG, which holds the rights to explore a potentially
promising shale gas basin in northern Poland, has already had
separate talks with utilities PGE and Tauron
and copper miner KGHM about some form of co-operation.
"The companies decided that mutual co-operation on the
Wejherowo licence will be more effective," PGNiG said in a
statement.
It delayed the conclusion of the discussions to June from
the end of this month.
Enea was unavailable for comment.
In February, the group denied a report it would to team up
with Poland's top oil refiner PKN Orlen, which also
holds shale gas exploration licences, in the search for the
unconventional gas.
Poland, the largest economy in the eastern part of the
European Union, is eager to develop shale industry to modernise
its coal-intensive economy and curb its reliance on costly
Russian gas supplies.
Poland has granted more than 100 exploration licences to its
state-controlled companies as well as global majors such as
Chevron and Exxon Mobil.
It has estimated its shale reserves at 346 to 768 billion
cubic metres (bcm).
The head of PGNiG, which controls 15 exploration licences,
was quoted by a local newspaper as saying that it would need to
know the full potential of shale gas in Poland by 2019 to decide
on future supplies from Russia's Gazprom.
Its current contract expires in 2022.
The EU's largest ex-communist member consumes 14 bcm of gas
annually with imports at nearly 10 bcm, most of it from Russia.
(Reporting by Gabriela Baczynska and Maciej Onoszko, additional
reporting by Wojciech Zurawski; editing by Jason Neely)