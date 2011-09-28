KRAKOW, Poland, Sept 28 Poland will most likely veto any attempt by the European Union to limit shale gas development with EU-wide regulation, a foreign ministry official told an energy forum on Wednesday.

Commenting on the possibility of an EU-wide anti-shale gas regulation, Maciej Olex-Szczytowski told the European Unconventional Gas Summit: "Quite possibly we are going to veto any interference in our country's energy independence."

Poland, home to Europe's largest reserves of unconventional gas according to some studies, has often argued there is no need for such regulations, though some countries have considered limiting or even banning drilling due to environmental concerns.

In May, France's lower house of parliament approved a bill that would ban shale gas drilling. Opposition has centred over potential pollution from the large amounts of water and detergent used in the technique of hydraulic fracturing, or fracking.

According to a recent study by the U.S. Energy Information Administration, Poland's technically recoverable reserves of shale gas are the biggest in Europe at an estimated 5.3 trillion cubic metres. (Reporting by Patryk Wasilewski)