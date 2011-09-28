GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks, euro pressured by economic, political uncertainty
* Asia ex-Japan stocks inch lower; Nikkei closes down 0.35 pct
KRAKOW, Poland, Sept 28 Poland will most likely veto any attempt by the European Union to limit shale gas development with EU-wide regulation, a foreign ministry official told an energy forum on Wednesday.
Commenting on the possibility of an EU-wide anti-shale gas regulation, Maciej Olex-Szczytowski told the European Unconventional Gas Summit: "Quite possibly we are going to veto any interference in our country's energy independence."
Poland, home to Europe's largest reserves of unconventional gas according to some studies, has often argued there is no need for such regulations, though some countries have considered limiting or even banning drilling due to environmental concerns.
In May, France's lower house of parliament approved a bill that would ban shale gas drilling. Opposition has centred over potential pollution from the large amounts of water and detergent used in the technique of hydraulic fracturing, or fracking.
According to a recent study by the U.S. Energy Information Administration, Poland's technically recoverable reserves of shale gas are the biggest in Europe at an estimated 5.3 trillion cubic metres. (Reporting by Patryk Wasilewski)
* Asia ex-Japan stocks inch lower; Nikkei closes down 0.35 pct
SINGAPORE, Feb 6 Singapore Exchange has held talks with Saudi Aramco on a secondary listing, two sources familiar with the matter said on Monday, after the oil and gas company suggested last week it would likely list on more than one exchange.
TOKYO, Feb 7 Japan's JX Holdings Inc expects to exceed the copper concentrate output target at its Caserones copper mine in Chile in the fiscal year ending March 31, reflecting robust output projected in January-March, an executive said on Tuesday.