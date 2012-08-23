* Share issue to take over state-owned TK Telekom

* Hawe plans $108 mln share issue for strategic investor

* Press says issue could be for Carlos Slim's America Movil

Warsaw, Aug 23 Polish fibre optic telecoms network operator Hawe plans to raise 350 million zlotys ($107.71 million) in a share issue aimed at a strategic investor to help take over state-owned rival TK Telecom, Hawe said in a statement on Thursday.

Earlier a Polish newspaper reported that Carlos Slim's America Movil is among four groups interested in buying a stake in Hawe and could also look to invest in Polish cellphone operator P4.

Hawe plans to issue from 50 to 100 million new shares, raising its capital by up to 93 percent, draft motions for Hawe's shareholder meeting scheduled for September 18 showed.

The Polish company, which has a market value of $141 million, is seeking funds to buy TK Telekom, the telecoms arm of the Polish state-owned railway group PKP which is being privatised.

"The negotiations with PKP as the seller are very constructive and we see a possibility of finalising this transaction by the end of the year," Jerzy Karney, Hawe's chief executive said in a statement.

Citing unnamed sources, the daily Puls Biznesu said earlier that America Movil and another telecoms company, as well as two private equity funds, were considering investing in Hawe.

America Movil, which is present in roughly a dozen Latin American countries, has snapped up stakes in Telekom Austria and Dutch group KPN in recent months, as it moves to take advantage of beaten-down company valuations to establish a presence in Europe.

Slim had already looked to buy Polish cellphone group Polkomtel and America Movil may now turn its sights on Poland's youngest mobile firm, P4, Puls Biznesu said.

Hawe's spokesperson declined to comment on whether the share offer was targetted at Slim.

No one at America Movil or P4 were immediately available for comment.

Hawe's share price rose 15 percent on Thursday to 4.30 zlotys.