PRAGUE, June 20 Poland sees a planned gas interconnector with Slovakia as a priority as it seeks to ensure security of energy supplies, while it also considers building links to Denmark and Baltic nations, an economy ministry official said.

Poland wants new gas links and projects such as a new liquefied natural gas terminal in the Baltic port of Swinoujscie, which is scheduled to start operating in 2014, to reduce its reliance on imports from Russia.

"Today our priority is to build the Polish-Slovak connection," Malgorzata Szymanska, director of the oil and gas department in the economy ministry, told an energy conference on Thursday.

"We are still considering a gas connection with Denmark and the Baltic countries."

The Polish-Slovak link would have capacity of up to 5 billion cubic metres (bcm) per year and is to be completed in 2017. It will be built by Poland's Gaz-System and Slovakia's Eustream.

The link would eventually be part of a bigger proposed pipeline system extending from the north of Poland to Croatia, which would bring in supplies from Poland's new LNG terminal on the Baltic and from another planned LNG terminal on Croatia's northern Adriatic island of Krk.

Gaz-System, the state-owned grid operator, said it had completed a feasibility study and would soon announce the next steps on building the link. (Reporting by Agnieszka Barteczko; and Michael Kahn; editing by Jane Baird)