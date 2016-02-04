MOSCOW Feb 4 Poland's relaunch of an official investigation into the 2010 plane crash in Russia that killed the country's president and a score of other officials is a sovereign right of Poland, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Thursday.

"This is the sovereign right of Poland, of the Polish people - to know and seek the truth," Zakharova told a news briefing. "I hope that this is not linked to politics. This hope is a faint one, but it still exists."

She added that if Poland still had questions about the crash, it should answer them on its own. "From our side, everything has been clarified," she said.

(Reporting by Denis Dyomkin; Writing by Lidia Kelly and Dmitry Solovyov)