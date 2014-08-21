WARSAW Aug 21 Legia Warsaw will sack the administrator blamed for the clerical error which resulted in the Polish team being ejected from the Champions League, the team's owner said on Thursday.

Legia beat Celtic 6-1 on aggregate in their third qualifying-round tie, but they failed to take their place in the playoff round afer Uefa ruled they had fielded an ineligible player.

"The board does not meet until Friday, but we already know that Legia will have a new administrator," Legia's Dariusz Mioduski was quoted as saying by daily Przeglad Sportowy. The team's spokesman declined to comment on the interview.

Marta Ostrowska was appointed in 2013, becoming the first female team administrator in the Ekstraklasa, the top tier of Poland's professional football league.

On Monday, the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) turned down Legia's request for provisional measures which would have allowed them to play in the Champions League playoff round pendind an appeal. (Reporting By Wiktor Szary; editing by Robert Woodward)