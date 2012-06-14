WARSAW, June 14 French-born midfielder Ludovic
Obraniak has apologised to Polish coach Franciszek Smuda for a
petulant outburst when he was substituted in stoppage time of
Tuesday's 1-1 draw against Russia.
The 28-year-old, one of four first-choice players born or
brought up abroad, swore and kicked a water bottle when he was
taken off in the 93rd minute just as he was preparing to take a
free kick.
"My emotions were all out of control because of the match,
that was what caused my reaction. It was a very bad reaction and
I apologise for it," the FA's website quoted Obraniak as saying.
Coach Franciszek Smuda told reporters on Wednesday that the
matter was already done with.
Polish media have speculated that Obraniak will be dropped
against the Czech Republic on Saturday in favour of Adrian
Mierzejewski, who came on against Russia, in a bid for more
creativity up front.
The hosts have struggled to create more than a handful of
half chances in two draws so far at the tournament and must win
for the first time ever at a European Championship finals
against the Czechs to reach the quarter-finals.
(Reporting by Adrian Krajewski; Editing by Patrick Graham and
Ken Ferris)