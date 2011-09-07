TARNOW, Poland, Sept 7 Polish media mogul Zygmunt Solorz-Zak is looking to spin off his insurance and pension fund businesses in order to focus on media and telecoms, as he awaits a green light from the regulator to buy Poland's No.2 mobile operator Polkomtel .

Solorz-Zak, who owns Poland's largest media group Cyfrowy Polsat , also controls life insurer Polisa-Zycie and OFE Polsat -- the smallest of Poland's 14 pension funds with almost 2.1 billion zlotys ($697 million) under management.

"Right now I have different goals. I want to concentrate on media and telecommunications, and that's why I'm ready to sell my joint control of the insurance assets as well as the pension fund," Solorz-Zak told reporters on Wednesday.

He added he wanted to hold on to lender Invest Bank and his controlling stake in energy producer ZE PAK. Poland's treasury ministry, PAK's other shareholder plans to float its stake on the Warsaw bourse next year.

In July, the businessman agreed to take over Polkomtel in Poland's largest buyout that valued the operator at 18.1 billion zlotys ($6 billion). He aims to secure regulatory clearance by year-end.

"We're in a hurry, because it's not a secret we're paying banks for the so-called financial readiness," Solorz-Zak said. "We've had two inquiries from the regulator that we answered very quickly (...) I wish for the decision to come in as soon as possible."

He confirmed media talk he sold his stake in a small telecoms operator Sferia, but declined to provide further details. ($1 = 3.012 Polish Zlotys) (Reporting by Wojciech Zurawski; Writing by Adrian Krajewski; Editing by Jon Loades-Carter)