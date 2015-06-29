BIELSKO-BIALA, Poland, June 29 Poland plans to
trim its stakes at state-controlled bank PKO BP,
insurer PZU and power producer PGE by
end-October to provide financing for the state investment
vehicle Polskie Inwestycje, the treasury minister said.
"The treasury would like to sell shares in PZU, PKO and PGE
by the end of the government's term to provide financing for
investment projects which are part of Polskie Inwestycje,"
Czerwinski told Reuters on Monday.
"The decisions will be taken by us in such a way to avoid
turbulence on the stock market for minority shareholders of
these companies," he said.
Poland will hold parliamentary elections in October.
(Reporting by Wojciech Zurawski; Writing by Agnieszka
Barteczko; Editing by Marcin Goettig)