BRIEF-Kenon says it will provide loans to Qoros with reduction in guarantee obligations
* Kenon announces that it will provide loans to qoros together with a reduction in its back-to-back guarantee obligations
WARSAW, June 24 The Warsaw bourse has suspended the publication of the values of its indices and stopped trade on index-linked instruments because of technical glitches, it said on Monday.
"The system that calculates the value of individual indices has failed," Blazej Karwowski, a spokesman for the exchange, told broadcaster TVN CNBC.
The Warsaw stock exchange said it would release another statement to announce when it would resume the publication of its indices, which include the blue-chip WIG20 and the broad WIG index. (Reporting by Chris Borowski; Editing by David Goodman)
BAKU, March 11 Oil-rich Azerbaijan has left the Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (EITI) after a prominent international coalition suspended the ex-Soviet country's membership, the executive director of the Azeri state oil fund SOFAZ said.
March 10 Bank of America Corp has appointed Ricardo Fernandez Rebolledo as the head of its investment banking business in Mexico, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters on Friday.