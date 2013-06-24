WARSAW, June 24 The Warsaw bourse has suspended the publication of the values of its indices and stopped trade on index-linked instruments because of technical glitches, it said on Monday.

"The system that calculates the value of individual indices has failed," Blazej Karwowski, a spokesman for the exchange, told broadcaster TVN CNBC.

The Warsaw stock exchange said it would release another statement to announce when it would resume the publication of its indices, which include the blue-chip WIG20 and the broad WIG index. (Reporting by Chris Borowski; Editing by David Goodman)