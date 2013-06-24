BRIEF-Kenon says it will provide loans to Qoros with reduction in guarantee obligations
* Kenon announces that it will provide loans to qoros together with a reduction in its back-to-back guarantee obligations
(Releads with resumption of indices)
WARSAW, June 24 The Warsaw bourse restarted publication of the values of its indexes and resumed trade on index-linked instruments after suspending them earlier on Monday due to a technical problem, it said.
The exchange will release the value of the indexes from the start of the session to 12.00 pm (1000 GMT) at a later time, it said in a statement.
The indexes include the blue-chip WIG20 and the broad WIG index (Reporting by Chris Borowski; Editing by Anthony Barker)
* Kenon announces that it will provide loans to qoros together with a reduction in its back-to-back guarantee obligations
BAKU, March 11 Oil-rich Azerbaijan has left the Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (EITI) after a prominent international coalition suspended the ex-Soviet country's membership, the executive director of the Azeri state oil fund SOFAZ said.
March 10 Bank of America Corp has appointed Ricardo Fernandez Rebolledo as the head of its investment banking business in Mexico, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters on Friday.