WARSAW, June 24 The Warsaw bourse restarted publication of the values of its indexes and resumed trade on index-linked instruments after suspending them earlier on Monday due to a technical problem, it said.

The exchange will release the value of the indexes from the start of the session to 12.00 pm (1000 GMT) at a later time, it said in a statement.

The indexes include the blue-chip WIG20 and the broad WIG index (Reporting by Chris Borowski; Editing by Anthony Barker)