WARSAW Feb 16 Shares in Polish paper maker Mondi Swiecie climbed above the value of a bid from its main shareholder Mondi on Thursday, signalling investors are hopeful of an improved offer.

Mondi, which currently holds a 66 percent stake in its Polish unit, has offered 69 zlotys ($21.5) per share, matching Swiecie's closing share price on Wednesday. At 0845 GMT, Swiecie shares were up 4.5 percent at 72.1 zlotys.

"Mondi showed determination to buy and delist Swiecie, but the market says not at this price. It expects the price to be raised," Mariusz Musial, a broker at Trigon DM, said.

Local pension fund Aviva PTE, which holds 7.3 percent in Swiecie, said it was analysing the bid, while ING PTE, which has 10 percent, declined to comment.

Mondi, listed in London and Johannesburg, is mainly involved in the manufacture of packaging paper with key operations in central Europe, Russia and South Africa. ($1 = 3.2101 Polish zlotys) (Reporting by Maciej Onoszko and Adrian Krajewski. Editing by Mark Potter)