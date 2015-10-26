WARSAW Oct 26 Poland's financial regulator KNF has raised the capital requirements for Bank BPH to levels already met by the lender, suggesting no immediate need to tap shareholders for fresh funds to cover possible losses on its Swiss franc loans.

KNF said the Polish unit of General Electric (GE) should have a Tier 1 ratio of no less than 11.08 percent and a total capital ratio (TCR) of no less than 14.77 percent.

Bank BPH said that it had a Tier 1 ratio of 14.29 percent and a TCR of 16.74 percent at the end of June 2015, comfortably above the new limits. However, the new requirement is higher than the 10.25 percent Tier 1 target set for the Polish banking sector as of Jan. 2016.

GE, which owns nearly 90 percent of the bank's shares through three subsidiaries, put Bank BPH up for sale at the end of last year as part of a global plan to spin off financial assets.

But the sale has so far failed to reach a conclusion, partly due to politicians' plans to introduce a bank tax and convert Swiss franc loans into zlotys.

Polish insurer PZU has suspended talks with GE over the purchase of Bank BPH, PZU said earlier this month. (Reporting by Marcin Goettig; Editing by Pravin Char)