WARSAW Oct 26 Poland's financial regulator KNF
has raised the capital requirements for Bank BPH to
levels already met by the lender, suggesting no immediate need
to tap shareholders for fresh funds to cover possible losses on
its Swiss franc loans.
KNF said the Polish unit of General Electric (GE)
should have a Tier 1 ratio of no less than 11.08 percent and a
total capital ratio (TCR) of no less than 14.77 percent.
Bank BPH said that it had a Tier 1 ratio of 14.29 percent
and a TCR of 16.74 percent at the end of June 2015, comfortably
above the new limits. However, the new requirement is higher
than the 10.25 percent Tier 1 target set for the Polish banking
sector as of Jan. 2016.
GE, which owns nearly 90 percent of the bank's shares
through three subsidiaries, put Bank BPH up for sale at the end
of last year as part of a global plan to spin off financial
assets.
But the sale has so far failed to reach a conclusion, partly
due to politicians' plans to introduce a bank tax and convert
Swiss franc loans into zlotys.
Polish insurer PZU has suspended talks with GE over the
purchase of Bank BPH, PZU said earlier this month.
