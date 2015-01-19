WARSAW Jan 19 Polish c.bank management board member Jacek Bartkiewicz said on Monday that Swiss franc's exchange rate may stay above 4 zlotys for longer.

"I think so," Bartkiewicz told public radio when asked whether franc will stay beyond 4 zlotys in longer term.

Bartkiewicz also presented a view, which he described as his private opinion, that maybe the state should help those of Swiss-franc and zloty denominated mortgages holder who's monthly installments exceed 40 percent of salary.

The banks with large portfolios of Swiss franc-denominated mortgages are Getin Noble Bank, PKO BP, General Electric's Polish unit BPH, Santander's BZ WBK, Commerzbank's mBank, and BCP's Millennium.

Bartkiewicz also said that at present level, franc's exchange rate does not influence the stability of the Polish banking sector. On Monday morning Swiss franc was valued at 4.3 zlotys. (Reporting by Marcin Goclowski; Editing by Adrian Krajewski)