WARSAW, July 8 Poland's ruling party Civic
Platform (PO) estimates its bill allowing holders of Swiss
franc-denominated mortgages to convert them into zlotys
partiallly at lenders' cost will cover 60,000 people, PO
lawmaker Jacek Brzezinka said on Wednesday.
According to the bill's draft, the proposed solution applies
to mortgage holders who own only one flat which is not bigger
than 75 square metres, or one house which is not bigger that 100
square metres.
550,000 Poles took out mortgages in Swiss francs before the
global crisis to take advantage of low Swiss interest rates, but
those loans have become much more expensive since the franc
almost doubled in value against the zloty.
