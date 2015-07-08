WARSAW July 8 Polish opposition party Law and Justice will oppose a ruling party proposal for helping holders of Swiss franc mortgages, and will submit its own plan in the autumn, a senior Law and Justice lawmaker said.

"This government has not succeeded in solving this problem," Henryk Kowalczyk, who sits on parliament's finance committee, told Reuters. "We will not agree to the legislation in this form, and will submit our own amendments. We will present our own draft in the autumn." (Reporting by Pawel Sobczak; Writing by Christian Lowe; Editing by Marcin Goclowski)