WARSAW, March 9 Poland's financial regulator KNF
has not yet calculated the cost of a foreign exchange loans
conversion bill proposed by President Andrzej Duda, the
presidential member of the watchdog said on Wednesday.
The president's office laid out a draft law in January to
saddle lenders with the costs of converting Swiss franc
mortgages, aiming to help more than half a million Poles with
such loans after the value of the franc rose. The office sent a
draft of the bill the regulator to estimate its cost.
"It has not yet been calculated," Zdzislaw Sokal, who is
also Duda's economic adviser, told Reuters.
The Polish central bank previously said the bill could cost
lender up to 44 billion zlotys ($11.2 billion).
($1 = 3.9378 zlotys)
