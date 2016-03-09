WARSAW, March 9 Poland's financial regulator KNF
has not yet calculated the cost of a foreign exchange loans
conversion bill proposed by President Andrzej Duda, head of the
regulator said on Wednesday, adding it will be known this month.
The president's office laid out a draft law in January to
saddle lenders with the costs of converting Swiss franc
mortgages, aiming to help more than half a million Poles with
such loans after the value of the franc rose. The office sent a
draft of the bill the regulator to estimate its cost.
"We have promised to do it in March. First, we will inform
the president's office," Andrzej Jakubiak told reporters. The
auditors' opinions suggest that the banks would not be able to
spread the cost over time, he said.
The Polish central bank previously said the bill could cost
lender up to 44 billion zlotys ($11.2 billion).
