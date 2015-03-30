(Adds background)
WARSAW, March 30 Shareholders of Polish lender
mBank, a unit of Germany's Commerzbank, voted
on Monday to postpone a decision on its 2014 dividend after the
state regulator recommended putting the payments on hold.
Chief Executive Cezary Stypulkowski told mBank's annual
general meeting that financial watchdog KNF had sent a letter
recommending dividends be withheld pending the setting of
additional capital requirements to take account of the bank's
exposure to Swiss franc mortgages.
Stypulkowski said the regulator's recommendation does not
automatically mean that mBank will have to change its dividend
plans. The annual meeting, which had been due to decide on
dividend payments, was adjourned until April 29.
KNF had said previously that it would recommend that lenders
with significant foreign currency mortgage portfolios hold off
from paying dividends on 2014 earnings and set aside extra
capital to offset risks from the loans, without giving further
details.
Other banks with large portfolios of Swiss franc mortgages
include Getin Noble Bank, PKO BP, BPH
, BZ WBK, Millennium and
Raiffeisen's Polish unit.
About 550,000 Poles hold mortgages denominated in Swiss
francs, mainly taken out before the financial crisis when the
Polish zloty was relatively strong against the franc. However,
borrowers have been hit by a surge in the franc's value since
Switzerland scrapped the currency's cap against the euro in
January.
(Reporting by Marcin Goclowski; Writing by Christian Lowe;
Editing by Wiktor Szary and David Goodman)