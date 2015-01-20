WARSAW Jan 20 Polish finance minister Mateusz
Szczurek on Tuesday urged local banks to use below-zero interest
rates on the Swiss franc-denominated mortgages, stressing the
current situation on the foreign exchange market posed no threat
to lenders.
"The client accepts the foreign exchange risk, while the
bank accepts the interest rate risk. That's a fair deal,"
Szczurek told private broadcaster TVN24 BiS after his meeting
with major banks, regulators and the central bank.
The sides met after last week's surge in the Swiss franc's
exchange rate against the zloty raised borrowing costs for
550,000 Polish homeowners who took out loans denominated in the
Swiss currency.
Szczurek added that there had been no discussion on freezing
Swiss franc exchange rates or additional loan collateral on the
part of banks.
