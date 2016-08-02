WARSAW Aug 2 A refund of excessive currency
conversion fees for holders of Polish Swiss franc mortgages will
cost lenders up to 4 billion zlotys ($1 billion), officials said
on Tuesday.
Polish president's proposed solution to the issue of Swiss
franc mortgages will force banks to refund the fees, with
regulatory changes encouraging a gradual redenomination of the
loans.
More than half a million Poles took out Swiss franc loans to
benefit from low interest rates in Switzerland, but now face
much bigger repayments because the Swiss currency has doubled in
value against the zloty over the last few years.
($1 = 3.8698 zlotys)
(Reporting by Marcin Goclowski and Jakub Iglewski; Writing by
Wiktor Szary; Editing by Justyna Pawlak)