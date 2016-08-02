WARSAW Aug 2 Polish president's proposed
solution to the issue of Swiss franc mortgages will force banks
to return excessive currency conversion fees, with regulatory
changes encouraging a gradual redenomination of the loans,
officials said on Tuesday.
More than half a million Poles took out Swiss franc loans to
benefit from low interest rates in Switzerland, but now face
much bigger repayments because the Swiss currency has doubled in
value against the zloty over the last few years.
Central bank's head Adam Glapinski said he asked the
president's office to give up on a previously-proposed forced
conversion of the loans, as it could threaten the stability of
the financial system.
"A conversion should however take place within a reasonable
time frame, and it will happen," Glapinski told a news
conference.
