WARSAW Jan 15 Polish financial regulator KNF said on Thursday that even a 50 percent surge in the value of the Swiss franc against the zloty would not pose a significant increase in risks for the Polish banking sector.

Tests conducted by the regulator, the central bank and the European Banking Authority were done based on the assumption that the franc cost 5.19 zlotys, versus 4.2 zloty now, the Polish regulator said on its website. (Reporting by Marcin Goclowski)