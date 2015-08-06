BRIEF-Alba: LEM surpasses 95 pct stake threshold in Alba
* Said on Friday that, as of March 24, 393,766 shares, corresponding to a 3.99 pct stake, were tendered in LEM's tender offer on Alba to fulfil its obligation of purchase
WARSAW Aug 6 Head of Poland's bank association said on Thursday that an amendment to a bill on converting Swiss franc mortgages into zlotys that significantly increases costs for banks could negatively affect their ability to finance the economy.
"These are solutions without a reliable assessment of their consequences and they should not be introduced this way," Krzysztof Pietraszkiewicz told Reuters. (Reporting by Marcin Goclowski; Writing by Marcin Goettig; Editing by Wiktor Szary)
* Signs framework agreement with Latecoere SA related to Latecoere's site in Toulouse