WARSAW Jan 15 Polish president handed over to Swiss franc-denominated mortgages holders a draft bill that paves the way to convert some of their credits into zlotys at potentially below-market rate, but the draft does not show any calculation of the cost, the representative of the lobby said on Friday.

"The draft bill includes a complicated algorithm which shows how to calculate the fair (franc) rate," Maciej Pawlicki told reporters.

"The rate (which results from the algorithm) means that neither zloty nor foreign currency borrowers are privileged against each others," he said.

Pawlicki also pointed out that the bill does not include the cost of the operation for banks. This cost is to be calculated by the financial sector regulator KNF. (Reporting by Marcin Goettig; Writing by Marcin Goclowski; Editing by Agnieszka Barteczko)