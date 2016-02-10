BRIEF-Buffett-Backed 3G Capital weighing bid for Panera Bread- NY Post, citing sources
April 11 Buffett-backed Private Equity Firm 3G Capital Weighing Bid For Panera Bread - NY Post, citing sources Source text : http://nyp.st/2p0VVNJ
WARSAW Feb 10 If Poland's central bank decided to use its reserves in the process of converting foreign exchange-denominated loans into zlotys it could cost the central bank half of its reserves, a central bank official said on Wednesday.
"It would be 50 percent in our case," head of the bank's financial stability department Jacek Osinski told reporters, asked about the impact on conversion on the bank's reserves in a scenario where the bank gets involved in the conversion.
Earlier on Wednesday, the central bank said that a proposed conversion of Swiss franc loans may cost banks up to 44 billion zlotys ($11.2 billion) and knock down the zloty and Polish sovereign ratings.
The central bank's forex reserves amounted to $100 billion at January-end. ($1 = 3.9323 zlotys) (Reporting by Jakub Iglewski; Writing by Marcin Goclowski; Editing by Marcin Goettig)
April 11 Buffett-backed Private Equity Firm 3G Capital Weighing Bid For Panera Bread - NY Post, citing sources Source text : http://nyp.st/2p0VVNJ
BIRMINGHAM, Ala., April 10 Alabama Governor Robert Bentley resigned on Monday after pleading guilty to two misdemeanors related to campaign finance violations and linked to his relationship with a former adviser, ending a year-long scandal that has enveloped the state's government.