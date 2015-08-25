(Wraps FX loan conversion stories, adds quotes and background)
WARSAW Aug 25 Polish banks' foreign owners plan
to seek compensation for any losses incurred by their operations
from a bill on Swiss franc-denominated mortgages, according to
letters they sent to Poland's Senate.
Poland's lower house of Parliament passed a draft law this
month that would allow nearly half of holders of Swiss franc
mortgages - whose repayments have spiralled due to a surge in
the Swiss currency - to convert their loans to zlotys at the
banks' cost.
On Tuesday, the Senate published letters it had received
from U.S. conglomerate General Electric (GE) and
Germany's Commerzbank, owners of Poland's Bank BPH
and mBank, respectively, criticising the
proposed bill.
Commerzbank's Chief Executive, Martin Blessing, and Chief
Financial Officer, Stephan Engels, said in a letter to Poland's
Senate, prime minister and finance minister, that the bill would
infringe EU law, as well as the Polish constitution.
"The effects of the bill for the Polish banking sector,
especially for mBank, will be very damaging. Commerzbank will
consider further steps and legal actions," they said in the
letter.
GE Capital's Chief Executive, Keith Sherin, in a separate
letter, said that GE would seek "full compensation for any
damage caused by the adoption and signing of the bill."
Germany's Deutsche Bank, owner of Deutsche Bank
Polska, also sent a letter to the Senate, saying the bill "would
undermine the stability and predictability of the investment
environment in Poland and the free movement of capital in the
European single market", according to an email the bank sent to
Reuters.
More than half a million Poles took out home loans in Swiss
francs, mostly between 2007 and 2008, hoping to benefit from low
interest rates. Since then, the franc has risen by more than 80
percent against the zloty, trapping owners in homes whose value
is well below the zloty market price.
Polish lenders, also including PKO, Banco
Santander's BZ WBK, Getin Noble Bank,
and Millennium, hold Swiss franc portfolios worth 144
billion zlotys ($39.1 billion), about 8 percent of Poland's
gross domestic product (GDP).
According to a Reuters source, Millennium's owner,
Portugal's Millennium bcp, also sent a similar letter
to parliament. Millennium bcp was not immediately available for
comment.
The bill, which will now be voted by the Senate and return
to the lower house, imposes 90 percent of the cost of converting
the mortgages on banks.
The central bank has estimated it will cost banks more than
$5 billion, much more than an original draft which had envisaged
splitting the cost equally between lenders and clients, but was
amended on the insistence of opposition parties.
The Polish financial watchdog and the central bank have both
voiced concerns about the bill, but Swiss-franc borrowers may be
seen as a big enough influence group in a general election year.
Poland will hold parliamentary elections in October.
($1 = 3.6712 zlotys)
(Reporting by Pawel Sobczak, Adrian Krajewski, Jakub Iglewski,
and Pawel Florkiewicz; Additional reporting by Alexander Huebner
in Frankfurt; Writing by Adrian Krajewski; Editing by Susan
Fenton)