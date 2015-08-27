(Adds PSL stance, details)

By Jakub Iglewski and Pawel Sobczak

WARSAW Aug 27 Poland's economy could suffer and its currency weaken if a large number of Poles convert Swiss franc mortgages into zlotys under the terms of a bill now before parliament, officials said on Thursday.

As it stands, the bill could impose losses of more than $5 billion on banks, destabilising them and financial services in general, the deputy head of supervision said.

"Potential passing of this bill will to a serious extent destabilise the Polish financial market, not only banks but also the capital market, investment funds and pension funds," Wojciech Kwasniak said.

A European Union member since 2004, Poland has enjoyed robust economic growth over the past two decades. Foreign investment has flowed in, attracted by the country's relatively inexpensive workforce and predictable policies.

"If the conversion took place on a mass scale, then this would lead to a very serious depreciation of the zloty exchange rate, which will cause ... the cost for banks to be much higher," Raczko told a Senate committee. Previous estimates put the cost at about 22 billion zlotys ($5.86 billion).

"We could imagine that the central bank would intervene, but its capabilities are limited, so if it was to be on a large scale then we may have negative macroeconomic consequences," he said.

The mortgage conversion bill also sparked protests from foreign parents of Polish banks. They have said they plan to seek compensation for any losses incurred from the legislation, which they say infringes on Poland's international investment protection agreements.

The Senate published letters criticising the proposed bill from U.S. conglomerate General Electric (GE), which owns Bank BPH ; and Germany's Commerzbank, owner of mBank ; BNP Paribas, owner of BGZ BNP Paribas; and Deutsche Bank, Austria's Raffeisen and Portugal's Millenium bcp.

Swiss franc mortgages have become a focal point of the campaign before Oct. 25 parliamentary elections. There are about 550,000 such mortgages in Poland, a country of 38 million.

The mortgages were taken out when Swiss interest rates were low and the franc relatively weak, making them inexpensive to hold. But in January the Swiss central bank lifted its cap on the value of the franc, causing the cost of the mortgages to soar.

A bill on converting the mortgages was unexpectedly amended in early August in parliament's lower house, the Sejm, effectively doubling the cost of the conversions. Originally submitted by the ruling Civic Platform party, the bill was changed with the help of votes from PSL, a junior coalition partner of Civic Platform party.

The Senate, controlled by Civic Platform, is likely to restore the bill to its initial version, Kazimierz Kleina said on Thursday. But any changes introduced to the bill by the Senate will require approval of the Sejm.

A representatives of the PSL caucus said the party has not made up its mind how it will vote when the bill returns to the lower chamber in September.

"We are a caucus that is known for its readiness to compromise," Jan Lopata, a PSL member of parliament and deputy head of Sejm's public finance committee, told Reuters.

"As of today, there is the conviction that we have taken the right decision. It is hard to say what decision we will take at the sitting of the Sejm, most likely on Sept. 8," Lopata said. ($1 = 3.7529 zlotys) (Writing by Marcin Goettig, editing by Larry King)