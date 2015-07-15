WARSAW, July 15 A proposal from Poland's
governing party on the partial conversion of mortgages
denominated in Swiss francs would result in a loss for Polish
banks of around $2.5 billion, Fitch Ratings said on Wednesday.
The incumbent Civic Platform (PO) party has proposed a bill
that will allow 20 percent of holders of Swiss franc-denominated
mortgages to convert them into zlotys at the current rate, with
lenders paying half the conversion cost.
"We believe the estimated potential loss of PLN 9.0-9.5
billion ($2.4-2.53 billion) for the sector should be manageable,
especially as it would probably be incurred over several years,"
Fitch said about the ruling party proposal.
($1 = 3.7507 zlotys)
