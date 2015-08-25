WARSAW Aug 25 U.S. General Electric (GE) will
seek compensation for any losses incurred by its Polish arm Bank
BPH because of the planned conversion of Swiss-franc
denominated mortgages into zlotys, which is being decided by the
Polish parliament.
In a letter sent Polish authorities, signed by GE Capital
chief executive Keith Sherin, GE said it saw further potential
damage to BPH, following a 10-percent decline in the shares of
BPH on the day the bill on the conversion was preemptively
passed by the lower house of parliament.
"The GE Group intends to seek full compensation for any
damage caused by the adoption and signing of the bill," the
letter, published online by the Polish Senate read.
The lower house of parliament passed a draft law this month
that would allow 47 percent of franc mortgage holders to convert
their loans to zlotys at the banks' cost. The bill will now be
voted by Senate and return to the lower house.
(Reporting by Pawel Sobczak, Adrian Krajewski, and Jakub
Iglewski; Editing by Marcin Goettig)