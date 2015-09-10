WARSAW, Sept 10 Polish parliament speaker
Malgorzata Kidawa-Blonska said on Thursday that she saw passing
the draft bill on converting Swiss franc-denominated mortgages
before October general as unrealistic.
"It is very difficult to pass all these works. It seems
unrealistic in this (parliamentary) term," she told public
radio.
Ruling party Civic Platform (PO), represented by
Kidawa-Blonska, proposed the draft bill assuming that lenders
will pay 50 percent of the conversion costs, estimated as a
whole at 22 billion zlotys ($5.9 billion).
According to polls, main opposition party Law and Justice
(PiS) is set to win election, with PO trailing behind in second
place.
($1 = 3.7595 zlotys)
