WARSAW, March 15 A bill proposed by Poland's president to convert foreign currency loans in zlotys would cost banks roughly 67 billion zlotys ($17.31 billion) in the most likely scenario, possibly leading to a banking crisis, the financial supervisor said.

Financial supervisor KNF said on Tuesday the bill, if implemented, could undermine the stability of some banks, leading to a loss of trust in the banking sector.

KNF said that in case of five banks with total assets of 345 billion zlotys, their total capital ratio would fall below 4 percent in the most likely scenario, deep below the required 8 percent.

The president's office laid out a draft law in January to saddle lenders with the costs of converting Swiss franc mortgages, aiming to help more than half a million Poles with such loans after the value of the franc rose. ($1 = 3.8697 zlotys) (Reporting by Wiktor Szary and Marcin Goettig)