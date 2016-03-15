BRIEF-Global Eagle Entertainment names Paul Rainey as CFO
* Global Eagle Entertainment names Paul Rainey chief financial officer
WARSAW, March 15 A bill proposed by Poland's president to convert foreign currency loans in zlotys would cost banks roughly 67 billion zlotys ($17.31 billion) in the most likely scenario, possibly leading to a banking crisis, the financial supervisor said.
Financial supervisor KNF said on Tuesday the bill, if implemented, could undermine the stability of some banks, leading to a loss of trust in the banking sector.
KNF said that in case of five banks with total assets of 345 billion zlotys, their total capital ratio would fall below 4 percent in the most likely scenario, deep below the required 8 percent.
The president's office laid out a draft law in January to saddle lenders with the costs of converting Swiss franc mortgages, aiming to help more than half a million Poles with such loans after the value of the franc rose. ($1 = 3.8697 zlotys) (Reporting by Wiktor Szary and Marcin Goettig)
April 10 Swift Transportation Co said on Monday it would merge with trucking and logistics company Knight Transportation Inc, combining two of the biggest U.S. trucking operators.