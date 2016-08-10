WARSAW Aug 10 Poland has formed a special working group including representatives of the central bank, finance ministry, financial market watchdog and Bank Guarantee Fund to deal with FX loans risks, the central bank said on Wednesday.

Earlier this month Poland softened Swiss franc loans conversion plans by offering banks inducements to help its home owners struggling with costly Swiss franc mortgages to switch them into zlotys.

Poland's economic stability body said after its session on Wednesday that the task for the special working group would be to prepare a draft recommendation of solutions aimed at restructuring banks' FX loan portfolio, based on agreements between banks and their clients.

